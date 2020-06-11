Bigg Boss 10's Monalisa Upset Over Reports That She was in Live-in Relationship Before Marrying Vikrant Rajpoot

A few reports recently claimed that Bigg Boss 10's Monalisa was in a live-in relationship with an older man for six-years before she tied the knot with Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the reality show. It left the actress completely furious.

In an interview with Times Of India, Monalisa said, "I am very upset since the time I've seen this news report. I mean how can they write something like this without even asking or speaking to me. I am lucky I have a partner like Vikrant who is understanding but what if a couple who doesn't have that maturity between them, then such news can spoil their relationship."

She further added, "On what basis have they written that I was in a live-up with this person Madan and that too for six long years. Everyone knows, including my parents, that I met Vikrant in 2008 on the sets of Dulha Albela and since then we started dating each other. I really want to meet this person Madan, I challenge the publication to bring this person in front of me."

When Monalisa was inside the Bigg Boss house, photographs of her with an older man had gone viral on the internet and a few reports even claimed that she is married to him. On this, she said, "If I was really in a six years live-in relationship with this person, why did the Bigg Boss people call Vikrant? to marry me and not this Madan."

