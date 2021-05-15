Money Heist 5 Wraps Shoot, See Viral Pic from Set

Popular Netflix series “Money Heist” (La Casa de Papel) has wrapped shooting its fifth season, the streamer revealed on Friday.

“What started as a heist, ended as a family,” Netflix tweeted. “It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist. Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can’t wait to show you how this story ends.”

Money Heist is Netflix’s most successful Spanish series to date, and was its top non-English-language project until French series Lupin debuted in December.

The show centers on a group of misfit con artists and robbers who convene under the guidance of the Professor to rob major banks in Spain. The series originated on Spanish network Antena 3 to lukewarm ratings before Netflix swooped in and breathed new life into the program, transforming it into the biggest show to ever emerge from the Spanish market, reported Variety.

Netflix revealed the show would come to an end with season 5 last summer.

