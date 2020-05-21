MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Money Heist Actor Itziar Ituno To Make English Debut

credits - Itziar Ituno instagram

credits - Itziar Ituno instagram

Itziar Ituno broke out on the world stage with her performance as Inspector Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon in the hit Netflix series.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
Share this:

Money Heist star Itziar Ituno will make her English-language debut in the short animation film Salvation Has No Name.

Ituno broke out on the world stage with her performance as Inspector Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon in the hit Netflix series.

According to Deadline, the 16-minute stop motion project comes from producers Delaval Film and is being partly-funded by the British Film Institute (BFI).

The film will also feature the voice of Yasmine Al Massri, who starred in ABC thriller series Quantico.

Joseph Wallace is attached to direct and the team includes animators from Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr Fox and Tim Burton's Frankenweenie.

The short was being filmed at Aardman Animations, the studio behind Wallace And Gromit, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The makers have now launched a kickstarter to help the project resume post-pandemic.

Meanwhile, another Money Heist actress Alba Flores's clip from a movie titled Vicente Ferrer, where she can be seen speaking in Telugu fluently, has been doing rounds on the internet.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading