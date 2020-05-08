Money Heist Director Picks Cast for Indian Version, Rashami Desai Gains 4mn Followers on TikTok in a Day

Many fans are trying to cast actors from their native countries in separate versions of Money Heist. Indians too have many online polls running as to which star will be cast as what character from Money Heist if a remake is ever made here. Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo himself has picked his choice of cast for the Indian version of show. Talking in an interview, Alex said that Professor's role can be played by Tamil actor Vijay and/or Ayushmann Khurrana. He goes on to add that Ajith Kumar would fit the bill as Bogota and Shah Rukh Khan would be perfect as Berlin.

Read: Vijay as Professor, Shah Rukh Khan as Berlin: 'Money Heist' Director Alex Rodrigo Picks His Cast for Indian Version

The coronavirus lockdown has seen a number of celebs get onto TikTok. Actress Rashami Desai is one of them. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant joined the video making platform om Nay 7. As fans started following her, she gained a whopping 4 million followers in just a day's time.

Read: Rashami Desai Joins TikTok, Gains 4 million Followers in Just a Day

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif are the most widely sought Indian women celebrities globally when it comes to online searches, according to a new survey. The three fermale celebrities were respectively searched an average 39 lakh, 31 lakh, and 19 lakh times between January and April 2020, according to an SEMrush study after analysing global data.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sunny Leone, Katrina Kaif Are Most Searched Indian Stars Globally

Director Radha Krishna Kumar, who is helming Prabhas' next, yet untitled feature film, has released some candid pictures from the launch ceremony of the upcoming movie. In the pictures, Baahubali star Prabhas is seen with leading lady Pooja Hegde as they pose with the crew of the movie.

Read: 'Prabhas 20' Director Shares Launch Ceremony Pics on Social Media

On the occasion of their second wedding anniversary, Sonam Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for her husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing their first picture together, Sonam wrote, "Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy. He still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time."

Read: Sonam Kapoor Pens Love-filled Note for Anand Ahuja on Wedding Anniversary as Wishes Pour in for Couple

Follow @News18Movies for more