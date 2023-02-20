Spanish actor Miquel Herran who rose to fame for playing Rio in Money Heist, in a rare media appearance, was spotted outside the Delhi Airport on Monday morning. In a photo that’s going viral on social media, he was seen posing alongside what appears to be a staff member of the Indira Gandhi Airport. Miquel was all up for monotones as he chose an olive green t-shirt and paired it with a matching cap and comfy trousers. Take a look at the photograph here:

In another photograph which appears to be clicked outside the airport, he was seen sporting a black sweatshirt teamed with the same olive green pants and the cap. It wasn’t only the black sweatshirt that broke the monotony of his look but even his quirky shoes added a peppy contrast to his style statement. The pictures have created a tremendous buzz on social media. Check it out below:

The reason for the Spanish actor’s visit to India remains unclear but a paparazzo claims it could be for filming some professional assignment. Not many know that Herran, who plays the young hacker in the popular Netflix series Money Heist, has also been featured in an Indian advertisement. Back in 2015, he shared the screen space with actress Pia Bajpai for a romantic commercial for the song-streaming application Gaana. The video captured the lead as strangers bonding over music during a metro ride.

Reportedly, Herran’s professional career in the Spanish film industry began owing to a random encounter with filmmaker Daniel Guzman on the streets of Malaga. He auditioned for the director’s film Nothin In Return for which he also bagged a Goya Award. He rose to global fame for essaying the character of Tokyo’s boyfriend and the hacker of the team Anibal Cortes aka Rio in Money Heist.

Besides Money Heist, Herran is also known for playing Christian Varela Exposito, a transfer student in the teen drama Elite. He last starred in Alberto Rodriguez’s historical thriller drama Prison 77, which ended up bagging a whopping 16 nominations at the 37th Goya Awards. Also starring Javier Gutierrez, the movie which was set against the backdrop of 1970s Barcelona’s Modelo Prison, was based on the real-life prison break attempted by 45 inmates.

