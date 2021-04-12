Money Heist Season 5 Begins Production, Actors Share BTS Pics

Shooting for Netflix’s hit thriller show, Money Heist is underway and the cast of the show can be seen back on the sets. Actors from the Spanish show have given a sneak peek to their fans and followers on social media on how their shooting schedule is going on.

This weekend, leadactor Álvaro Morte, who plays the role of The Professor in the show La Casa De Papel, posted a picture on his Instagram handle where he was seen dressed in his character. The iconic spectacles, the jacket and the shirt made Alvaro look back very much in his character as he was seen holding a cup of coffee in an outdoor location with the sun shining brightly in the background. The 46-year-old actor gave his picture a cheeky caption, mentioning that it is a sunny day at the office “#lcdp5”.

The post received over 1,313,669 double taps since it was shared on the social media platform.Fans expressed their eagerness to watch the upcoming season of the Netflix show in the comments section of the post. One fan commented, “Looking forward to the next season,"while another fan wrote, “I hope you had a great day, we can't wait to see next season."

Meanwhile, another star from the series had shared her views on the upcoming season on her social media handle. Talking about the pre-production of the Spanish crime drama, actress Úrsula Corberó shared her latest look in her character Tokyo on Instagram last week. The actress teased her fans and followers with the picture and even more so with the caption that she wrote along with it. Written in Spanish, Ursula’s caption read that the viewers are going to freak out with the fifth season of Money Heist.

The shooting faced multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, with the recent Instagram updates, fans can expect a promising show.

