Money Heist Season 5: Fans are Tripping Over Fan Theories Thinking Angel will Join Lisbon and Robbers

The megahit Spanish drama Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, will return for a fifth and final season. Season 4 of the much loved web show ended on a much dramatic note with The Professor in peril and the gang surrounded from all corners. Season five is expected to premiere by the end of year and fans are already tripping over fan theories. One such theory has led them to think that Angel Rubio might join the gang of robbers in the series finale.

Angel was introduced in season one’s first episode as lead investigator Raquel Murillo's partner and they were seen coming together to stop The Professor from carrying off his heist at the Royal Mint of Spain. As Raquel had joined the robbers and he is not very fond of the new main investigator, Alicia Sierra, fans think Angel might also join the robbers.

Money Heist/La Casa De Papel had left the audience with a lot of questions at the end of Part 4 and while the show is known for taking unexpected turns, it will be interesting to see how The Heist will come to an end.

Season five is shot in Spain, Denmark and Portugal, with actors Miguel Angel Silvestre and Patrick Criado joining the cast featuring Ursula Cobero (Tokyo), Alvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituno (Lisbon) and Pedro Alonso (Berlin) among others.

"We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band," said creator and showrunner Alex Pina, adding: "How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of ‘La Casa de Papel'. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."