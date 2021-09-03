Money Heist Season 5 Part 1 Review: It is Flee or Fin Situation for The Professor's Squad

Money Heist Season 5 Part 1

Cast: Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Perić, Rodrigo de la Serna, Belén Cuesta, Najwa Nimri

Creator: Álex Pina

The first instalment of the last season of Money Heist or La Casa De Papel is packed with adrenaline-inducing and nail-biting sequences, albeit predictable, changing relationship dynamics, new characters whose stories are yet to unfold, stronger opponents and more women taking charge. However, it is the same strategy, similar action and familiar plot repackaged in a different, stylish way. Although it is too soon to release the final verdict as the second instalment is yet to drop. The last season saw Lisbon’s (Itziar Ituno) rescue and the Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) capture (sort of).

This time, however, the Professor’s rival Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) is not the one to get swayed away by him - rather the pregnant cop does not flinch doing even the unthinkable, because she knows this is how she can survive in a man’s world. Meanwhile, back at the bank, the hostages are getting out of hand, the gang is still not over Nairobi’s death and they are not only fighting the cops and the system, there is also an internal war going on. To top it all, the army enters the scene in an attempt to take them down.

With the Professor captive, one can’t help but wonder whether it is a part of his ruse as well, maybe a Paris Plan or a plan named after some other place, because it is typical of the series to interpose logic-defying plot twists. However, the makers are not going to reveal his fate so soon in the series.

Coming to his squad, they have rescued Lisbon but lost one of their own but it is no time to mourn as it is an escape or die situation for the robbers. After so many seasons, and a successful first heist, one might expect that the characters would not repeat their mistakes but we do see a shade of impulsiveness here and there. Oh, and the ego clashes that can make their heist go south in no time! Although, some of the characters break their shell and do things that would have guaranteed them whistles from the audiences had it been screened on a big screen.

Though he couldn’t get rid of his childishness completely, Denver’s (Jaime Lorente) character seems to have come to a complete circle, with the son being a father this time. It is hard to say whether we still like Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna), primarily because he is a homophobe (and was also responsible for Nairobi’s death) but he seems to have some sort of comprehension.

Rio (Miguel Herrán) has grown up after all the torture he faced and Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) is still the hotheaded woman who is often more style than substance. However, she has not let go of her leadership qualities and that is something one would really enjoy progress on the screen.

Apart from Tokyo, Lisbon and Stockholm (Esther Acebo) become the face of the heist and with three women leading, one might hope that maybe, this time the show will stop normalising the problematic acts that it has been conveniently ignoring - sexism and abuse. Then again, too soon to know, but going by the history of the show’s treatment of its women characters, one can’t help but be sceptical.

This season also sees backstories of some of the characters unfolding, highlighting that they can escape the police with an intricate plan, but how do they escape themselves?

You will find some of their actions highly questionable while supporting them simultaneously, and this is one of the themes the show thrives on. As Raquel (Lisbon) said in the first season that she doesn’t know who the good guys are and the bad guys are anymore.

The writing is predictable at places and the show has adapted to the same formula because if you remember the previous seasons, you can easily predict when the characters are in danger and when they are not despite the unnecessary suspense build-up. The show also lacks in terms of creativity but Money Heist is a journey where you do not know the final destination up until the last moment. So, maybe it will flourish and reveal its magic in those very last moments.

Considering all its flaws and loopholes, Money Heist is worth the wait and will leave you wanting more until you decide to move on to the next series.

