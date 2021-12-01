Money Heist Season 5 Vol 2 to Aarya S2, OTT Titles to Look Out for in December 2021

Ever since the lockdown, the OTT platforms have stepped up their game and has been telling newer and exciting stories one after the other. The last month of the year is no different as it has a lot in store for viewers with an impressive lineup of series and films waiting to be released. While the Professor and his gang are trapped from all sides and unsure about their fate, we have a new serial killer in town we need to look out for.

Check out these new titles on OTT platforms for December 2021.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 (Netflix)

This is the season everyone has been waiting for. The second part of the fifth and the final season of Money Heist will show what is in store for the Professor and his gang of robbers. The previous part saw them fighting their personal battles while facing the military and authorities outside hell-bent on killing them. With one of the most important members of their group dead and the professor left with no plan B, the audiences are in for a nail-biting journey that they will get to witness on December 3, on Netflix.

Inside Edge Season 3 (Amazon Prime)

After a successful two seasons, Inside Edge is back with its third season after a mini-break. In the third season, the stakes are in for a bigger game between two arch-rivals which will unravel some murkier and newer secrets. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial the third season is all set to premiere on Prime Video on December 3.

Bob Biswas (Zee 5)

Abhishek Bachchan will be stepping into the shoes of Saswata Chatterjee, who played the character Bob Biswas in the film Kahani. The film will centre on the beginnings of Bob Biswas in the murder-for-hire business as we get to know his family and life apart from his dubious double life as a killer. It premieres on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.

The Witcher Season 2 (Netflix)

Toss the coin as the Witcher is back with its second season after two years. Starring Henry Cavill, the monster-hunting Witcher, the series will be releasing on December 17 on Netflix.

Aarya 2 (Disney + Hotstar)

The Sushmita Sen starrer action drama opened to great reviews when the first season came out, and keeping in pace with that the second season of the Emmy nominated series will release on December 10 on Disney + Hotstar. The trailer shows the actress in a fierce persona as she is all set to avenge the death of her husband.

Emily in Paris Season 2 (Netflix)

Emily is better settled in Paris now but is still navigating her ways through the city. She is also focusing on her work more after getting involved in a love triangle. The second season will also see her meeting new people. The second season of Emily in Paris will release on December 22 on Netflix.

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

A dangerous comet is on its way to hitting our home planet but the people who can help are in denial. In this black comedy, two scientists played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are in a desperate attempt to bring the US President (Meryl Streep) and her chief of staff son (Jonah Hill) to senses about what is going to hit them. The film also stars Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry and Ariana Grande. It releases on December 24 on Netflix.

