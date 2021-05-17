Money Heist's Álvaro Morte AKA The Professor Wishes to Visit India

Money Heist fame Álvaro Morte interacted with fans during an Instagram live chat on May 15. Popularly known as The Professor, Álvaro responded to the audience’s sentiments on wrapping up the crime drama and shared his experience of working in Netflix’s hit web series since the beginning of 2017.

Remembering how Money Heist has changed his life, Álvaro said, “It’s been a huge adventure with an amazing crew, team, and cast. I feel like I’ve learned a lot and I can do many things (after) doing the Professor.”

When asked about Money Heist and his character’s popularity in India, Álvaro expressing his wish to visit the country. He added that it is one country that he would like to visit. The professor added that he gets a lot of messages from India, all of which are very nice.

Money Heist Season 5 is going to see the end as the cast and crew, along with Netflix, officially announced its wrap a few days back, leaving fans across the globe emotional. Álvaro shared a photograph of the team under the caption, “What a team. A dream team!”

Speaking of the web series’ finale, Álvaro said that the end is leaving him with mixed emotions, he feels both “sad and happy.” The sadness is due to the fact that he will say goodbye to the character which gave him so many things. However, realising how grateful he is for the role, the actor feels happy. He also added that the projects have to finish at times.

Money Heist 5 was previously expected to release in April-May 2021, but owing to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, its production got delayed. Netflix recently revealed that the show is expecting to premiere towards the end of 2021.

