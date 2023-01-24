Netflix’s Spanish crime drama series Money Heist (La casa de Papel) had hooked binge-watchers to their seats, eyes glued to their screens from the first season itself. The nail-biting web series revolves around a certain ‘Professor’ who aspires to pull off life-threatening heists at monumental locations. To carry out the seemingly impossible feats, he recruits a gang of people and trains them for the dangerous plan. One of the key highlights of Money Heist was the eerie-looking Dali masks that the robbers used to wear to conceal their identity. However, not many are aware that these masks are inspired by the renowned Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali.

Recently, Salvador Dali’s death anniversary was observed on January 23. From the signature pencil-thin English moustache to the large, bulgy eyes, the Dali masks are the perfect representation of the Spanish painter. According to Britannica, Salvador Dali delved deeper into his subconscious to bring forth certain imagery to include in his spellbinding masterpieces. He started inducing a hallucinatory state of mind, a process that he termed “paranoiac critical.”

Money Heist is a series on rebellion and revolution blended into one. The robbers in the show are not just mere looters, they are a rebel with a cause. Their motto is not just stealing money but an act to demonstrate resistance against society. Salvador Dali was also inherently rebellious. The show is based on the painter’s ideologies of resistance. Salvador Dali was an active participant in the Surrealist movement that gained momentum between Worl War 1 and World War 2.

Not only the Dali masks, but the trademark red costumes worn by the burglars also follow a similar ideal, as proposed by Salvador. Pinkvilla decodes that the colour red also symbolizes blood, aggression, violence, and passion which all conjoin to become revolutionary movements - the core theme of Money Heist.

After rendering an unparalleled contribution to the world of art, Salvador Dali breathed his last on January 23 after suffering from congestive heart failure and pneumonia.

