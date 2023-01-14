‘Money Speaks Louder’: Actress Mahalakshmi Trolled For Marrying Ravindar Chandrasekaran

Celebrity couple Ravindar Chandrasekaran and Mahalakshmi have been in the limelight ever since they tied the knot in September last year. The newlyweds leave no opportunity to shell out major couple goals for fans with their mushy photos on social media. However, Ravindar and Mahalakshmi recently got brutally trolled after Viral Bhayani posted a streak of romantic photos of the couple on Instagram.

On Friday, January 13, Bhayani penned a sweet note for Ravindar Chandrasekaran and Mahalakshmi on Instagram. Along with sharing glimpses of some special moments from their love story, including pictures from their wedding and honeymoon, the paparazzo wrote in the caption, “Some attracted by physical appearances while some blend with hearts. Actress Mahalakshmi and her soulmate Ravindar Chandrasekaran make a formidable couple.” One of the images also displayed the text, “We are not made for each other, we are mad for each other.”

Check out Viral Bhayani’s Instagram post below:

Soon after Ravindar Chandrasekaran and Mahalakshmi’s pictures surfaced on Instagram, a lot of users made some derogatory remarks about the couple in the comments section. Some even took jibes at the actress for marrying the Kollywood producer for his money. One user commented, “Money speaks louder than you.” “This happens when you love money more than your soulmate,” wrote another.

A third user even went on to claim, “He is very big producer in south film industry and he is third husband for that woman. So u are right. She is not attracted by his appearance. She is attracted towards his money.”

However, many came in defence of Ravindar and Mahalakshmi and hit back at trolls for being disrespectful towards the couple. “Why don’t they live and let other people live the life of their choice?” asked an enraged user. Someone also pointed out, “No one seems to notice the element of love here. Sad!! See, if money was the only aim, I am sure she could have had many other options.”

