Monica Dogra Makes Her Relationship With French DJ Official, Says, 'Nazar Na Lag Jaye'

American singer-actress Monica Dogra has once again found love and fans are extremely happy for her. Monica is currently dating French musician Victorien Mulliez. In her latest interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about her divorce and her new relationship. Monika shared that she and Victorien Mulliez met through a mutual friend during a concert, adding, “Love is all there is. Nazar na lag jaye.”

Monica was all praise for her new boyfriend, mentioning that he is a DJ from France who has toured around the world and performed at several concerts. “Victorien is a fantastic musician and a well-known DJ from France. He has toured around the world and performed at iconic musical concerts. First and foremost, we connect through our spiritual practices and pursuits,” she said. Monika also added they connected through their spiritual practices and pursuits.

Speaking to the entertainment portal about her plans for a wedding or engagement, Monica cleared that she is not rushing into things. “We are just a year in and neither of us is focused on anything like that,” she shared and further mentioned, “I like to take things at my own pace and never really enjoyed sharing my personal life to the press in my past. But I also feel like just throwing caution to the wind and surrendering control. Letting things be what they are”