Monica Dogra Reveals Her Mother Contracted Covid-19: She Went to Death's Door And Returned

As many countries of the world, including India, are slowly opening their lockdowns, a lot of people are taking the gravity of situation lightly and stepping out of their homes without precautions. To warn her fans against this, actor and singer Monica Dogra took to Instagram to share the harrowing experience of her mother's battle with Covid-19.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 participant, along her mother shared their distressing experience as the disease almost claimed the latter's life. Her mother said, “First thing I would say, please don't take it lightly, always be watchful for the symptoms. This thing could be life-threatening.” They said that her mother had contracted the virus in late February, at a time when there was not sufficient testing done in America. She had felt better after taking medicines for five days. However, by May 21, she showed symptoms again like high fever, fatigue and shortness of breath. She then called an ambulance and was taken to their quarantine centres.

Monica's mother further narrated how painful the experience was for her. Monica ended the video by saying, " “She said she felt like she went to death's door and returned.”

She captioned her post, "My mom’s COVID-19 survival story. We should add that at the end, she was taken off oxygen, her fever came down, and she was sent home from the hospital after ten days. She says it took about a month to get her strength back. She couldn’t walk, go up the steps at her house, take a shower, make food on her own once she went home. She had physical therapists coming home and nurses home for 3 weeks. So depending on a persons access and privileges, recovery from Corona can be dicey. So stay home if you can! And remember that this is super real.... love to you all."

Monica is currently in the US living with her mother. She will be making her digital debut with AltBalaji's upcoming show Cartel opposite Rithvik DHanjani.

