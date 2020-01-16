Take the pledge to vote

Monica Dogra, Ridhi Dogra Play Two Women in Love in Ekta Kapoor's A Married Woman

A Married Woman is based on Manju Kapur's book set against the backdrop of Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

News18.com

January 16, 2020
Monica Dogra, Ridhi Dogra Play Two Women in Love in Ekta Kapoor's A Married Woman
A Married Woman is based on Manju Kapur's book set against the backdrop of Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Shooting hasn't begun yet, but Ekta Kapoor has already piqued the curiosity of the audience by sharing the teaser of her upcoming digital project, A Married Woman. Starring Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra, the series is based on Manju Kapur's book about a middle-class Delhi woman with kids and a loving husband, who gets into an unconventional relationship with a younger woman. The book is set against the backdrop of Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.

Glimpses of the political unrest are shown in the teaser shared by Ekta, who wrote, "#AMarriedWoman, a love story based on Manju Kapur's famous book, ek aisi kahani that began during the times of political unrest in the country. The story of two beautiful souls who rose beyond religious, sexual and societial boundaries to find each other."

"An unconventional love saga portrayed by @iridhidogra & @monicadogra. Stay tuned as we start shooting for #AMarriedWoman," she added.

The video begins with Ridhi Dogra's voiceover followed by Gulzar reciting his poem Aaj Phir Chaand Ki. "2019, Supreme Court ke etihasik faisle se bhar gaya 27 saal purana zakhm. Lekin, 1992 mein, jab mazhab ke naam pe bhadak rahi thi wo aag, usi daur mein panap rahi thi, ek unkahi prem kahani," says the voiceover.

In an earlier post, Ekta had introduced the show, writing, "'...As a creator I have challenged those norms, at times pushed the envelope. This is the freedom we crave, we celebrate. However, I am cognisant that freedom comes with responsibility. That’s what my show is... creative freedom to tell a different story with responsibility towards my viewers while respecting the creative desires of my team'. ...quoted a visionary creator who I'd leave anonymous for now! #AMarriedWoman beautifully captures the philosophy behind a love story that rose over a time of unrest in 1992."

“Creative spaces are at times compelled to conform to boundaries. As a creator I have challenged those norms, at times pushed the envelope. This is the freedom we crave , we celebrate. However, I am cognisant that freedom comes with responsibility. That’s what my show is ... creative freedom to tell a different story with responsibility towards my viewers while respecting the creative desires of my team”. ...quoted a visionary creator who I’d leave anonymous for now! Based on Manju Kapur’s book, we bring you an unconventional love story! #AMarriedWoman beautifully captures the philosophy behind a love story that rose over a time of unrest in 1992. Teaser out at 12pm on @altbalaji and @zee5premium. #ALTBalajiOriginal #AZee5Original @shobha9168 @iridhidogra @monicadogra @samkhan @sahir_raza @saralsachdev @jaya_misra

