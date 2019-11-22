Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Quits Show

Monika Bhadoriya has reportedly quit the daily soap after some differences with the makers about her pay package.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Quits Show
Image: Instagram

Much loved TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma will see one more character making its way out of the story. Monika Bhadoriya, who plays the role of 'Bawri', has parted ways with the show.

Monika has reportedly quit the daily soap after some differences with the makers. A report by SpotBoye revealed that Monika was not happy with her pay package and demanded a raise. However, when that did not happen, she decided to quit the show after a span of six years.

Speaking to the website, Monika said, "Yes, I have left the show but I don't want to talk about it." She further said, "The show and the character are definitely close to my heart. I was looking for a better pay scale but they didn't agree to it. However, I have no qualms as professionally they relieved me. In fact, I don't mind coming back to the show if they agree to pay what I asked for. But I don't think it's happening, so yes, I am no longer a part of the show."

The report further said that Monika had stopped shooting for the show on October 20. Monika played the love interest of Jetha Lal’s employee Bagha, and their antics as a couple was quite loved by the audiences.

Apart from Monika and Disha, there are several other actors who had made an exit from the show in the last few months. Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of Tappu, left the show in 2017. Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu Bhide, a friend of Tappu's, also left the show since she needed to focus on her studies.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram