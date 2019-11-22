Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Quits Show

Much loved TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma will see one more character making its way out of the story. Monika Bhadoriya, who plays the role of 'Bawri', has parted ways with the show.

Monika has reportedly quit the daily soap after some differences with the makers. A report by SpotBoye revealed that Monika was not happy with her pay package and demanded a raise. However, when that did not happen, she decided to quit the show after a span of six years.

Speaking to the website, Monika said, "Yes, I have left the show but I don't want to talk about it." She further said, "The show and the character are definitely close to my heart. I was looking for a better pay scale but they didn't agree to it. However, I have no qualms as professionally they relieved me. In fact, I don't mind coming back to the show if they agree to pay what I asked for. But I don't think it's happening, so yes, I am no longer a part of the show."

The report further said that Monika had stopped shooting for the show on October 20. Monika played the love interest of Jetha Lal’s employee Bagha, and their antics as a couple was quite loved by the audiences.

Apart from Monika and Disha, there are several other actors who had made an exit from the show in the last few months. Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of Tappu, left the show in 2017. Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Sonu Bhide, a friend of Tappu's, also left the show since she needed to focus on her studies.

