'Monkeys Stole His Clothes': Rakhi Sawant on Ranveer Singh’s Nude Photoshoot

Ranveer Singh hogged the limelight for his recent nude photoshoot. The internet was flooded with his photos and it soon turned into a meme fest with many trolling him. Now Rakhi Sawant has stepped forward with a hilarious explanation of why Ranveer was not wearing clothes. According to Rakhi, his garments were stolen by monkeys when he was busy bathing.

Rakhi was posing with her boyfriend Adil Durrani for a photo when the paparazzi asked her questions related to Ranveer. One journalist was heard saying that Ranveer has shared a nude photoshoot. Rakhi replied that they feel he was naked. The actor-dancer said that their eyes are like that. Rakhi further said that no one will say anything against his friend, not even Adil.

A journalist then chimed in and asked what if Adil posed for a photo session like that? Rakhi was surprised at the sudden question but replied that she would deal with Adil strongly.

She then explained the story behind the photo shoot. According to the Mr MBA actress, summers are currently at their peak in London and America. Adil added that the same conditions are also in Dubai. Rakhi continued that due to this scorching heat, Ranveer just went to bathe. Amid this, his clothes were stolen by monkeys. Adil couldn’t control his laughter with this reply and said that Rakhi is a comedian.

Rakhi was also followed on Instagram by Ranveer after this incident. Vinaash Kaal actress showcased her happiness with an Instagram reel.

Apart from these funny incidents, Rakhi is entertaining fans by constantly sharing a lot of pictures and videos with Adil on Instagram.

