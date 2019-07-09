Take the pledge to vote

Monogamy Has to be a Choice Made Every Day, It Can’t be a Compulsion, Says Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte says she loves too many people at the same time on various levels and in various ways.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Radhika Apte.
Radhika Apte.
Radhika Apte says she loves too many people at the same time on various levels and in various ways.

The actor opened up about her philosophy around love when she appeared on an episode of BFFs with Vogue Season 3, aired on Colors Infinity. According to a statement, when host Neha Dhupia asked Radhika about the ‘temptations’ on-sets, she said, “Of course you get tempted. You don’t have to be an actor to be tempted. In life, you meet so many people and there are so many wonderful people and you get tempted.

“Sometimes it’s a physical attraction, sometimes it’s just admiration and that can be very potent also and I think that’s beautiful. Why would you not address that aspect of your life?”

Radhika also shared how one’s thoughts change as they grow. “I believe in falling in love with many people. I love too many people at the same time also on various levels and in various ways. Like how I could love dancing and acting, why can’t I love you and you in different ways? So I don’t punish myself or tell myself ‘Oh my God, what happened’,” she said.

Opening up on monogamy, she said, “Monogamy or being with one person has to be a choice made every day. It can’t be a compulsion. I need to make that choice every day, wake up and say this is the person I want to be with.” She said she is lucky to have a husband like Benedict Taylor.

On the show, the actor also revealed a rumour about her was not true. She said she was rumoured to be seeing Tusshar Kapoor which she claims wasn’t true.

