Months After Difficult Split from Husband, Adele is in a Good Place Now
OneRepublic’s lead Ryan Tedder, who is also Adele’s good friend, has confirmed that she's finally in a good place now and is working on new music.
Singer Adele. (Image: AFP)
"(I) see her quite frequently. I think she's in a good place," Tedder, who has co-written several of Adele's hits, including Rumour Has It and Turning Tables, told usmagazine.com on Tuesday.
"It was very difficult," the OneRepublic frontman, 39, said about the breakup. "But she is in a good place, for sure."
The 15-time Grammy winner, 31, and Konecki, 45, announced on April 19 that they had separated.
"They are committed to raising their son (Angelo, 6) together lovingly," her representative had said in a statement.
A source later said that the estranged couple, who married in December 2016, actually went their separate ways "about eight or nine months" before the news broke.
"Their relationship evolved and they became more like friends than lovers," a second insider said.
"They realised the romantic love was no longer there. They're disappointed, but it just didn't work out."
Adele hinted on Instagram on May 5 that the split inspired her to return to the recording studio.
View this post on Instagram
This is 31...thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️
Tedder also teased that new music will come out of the dark period. "Without question," he said.
