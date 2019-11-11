Mookuthi Murugan Wins Super Singer 7, Gets to Record Song with Kolaveri Di Composer

Mookuthi Murugan emerged as the winner of the reality singing TV show Super Singer season 7 on Sunday. Along with a trophy, he received a prize money check worth 50 lakh, according to a Times Now report.

Murugan will also get an opportunity to record a song alongside composer Anirudh Ravichander, who is famous for his composition 'Kolaveri Di'. The contestants, who reached the finale alongside Murugan were Gowtham, Vishal, Punya, and Vikram. Vikram emerged as the first runner-up, and was awarded jewels worth Rs 25 lakh. Vishal and Punya stood as second runners-up, the report further added.

Murugan, who comes from a humble rural background, seemed ecstatic to be announced as the winner. He thanked all those who stood by him, believed in his talent and gave him the chance to prove him on the singing platform.

Firstpost reported that after two battle rounds, the audiences were asked to vote. Those votes were then counted alongside the scores given by the judges. This is how Murugan emerged victorious in the show.

Singers Unnikrishnan, Anuradha Sriram, Benny Dayal and Swetha Mohan judged the entire season along with the grand finale. Anirudh Ravichander also appeared as a guest judge in the final episode.

Murugan’s win was highly debated on twitter. Where some supported his win, others thought that Vikram deserved to stand first. One user wrote on Twitter, “Vijay tv should create 2 winner title, people choice (murugan)and actual winner (vikram) .why every time this bongu drama”.

Another seemed content with the Murugan’s win, “Congratulations #Murugan! Punya is another equally deserving contestant with her versatility! But Murugan is the true champion given his background and hard work. Others, such as Sam Vishal may have a fan base, but not even close to the singing talents shown by Punya/Murugan/Vikram”.

