Moon Knight: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Latest Mini-Series

Marvel’s latest mini-series Moon Knight will be introducing several new characters and storylines in the MCU and will be giving us a hero with a dissociative identity disorder. Directed by Mohamed Diab and filmmaking duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, the story follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), whose mundane life is disrupted when he discovers that he shares a body with Marc Spector—a former mercenary and now the avatar of the Egyptian God of moon and vengeance- Khonshu.

The series laden with Egyptian mythology and iconography features a new genre of MCU hero who is vengeful and complex. With its darker, mature themes, the series pushes the boundaries of the ever-evolving MCU storytelling.

Here’s everything you need to know about the character before you start streaming it on Disney+ Hotstar from 30th March.

Who is Moon Knight?

Granted with Egyptian God, Khonshu’s ceremonial armour given to all of the God’s warriors through the centuries, Moon Knight is a vigilante who carries out his vengeance on earth. He has taken on Khonshu’s earthly avatar and his fist of vengeance. Moon Knight was granted his special powers by the Egyptian God of the Moon and the self-appointed God of Vengeance, Khonshu. Moon Knight fights all perceived injustices as he carries out Khonshu’s orders and delivers vengeance on Earth.

Moon Knight’s entry into Marvel

The character of Moon Knight made its first appearance in Marvel Comics in August 1975 in Werewolf by Night #32. The character was written by Dough Moench and illustrated by artist Don Perlin.

His connection on earth

In real life, Moon Knight’s human name is Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. He is then diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. Moon Knight exists as the alter-ego of Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Also starring May Calamawy, Gaspard Ulliel, and F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu, Moon Knight will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 30.

