English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Moony Over Property! Sushant Singh Rajput Buys Land on the Dark Side of The Moon
The actor now owns land on the moon in a region called The Sea of Muscovy, which is shaped in the same manner as India appears on the map.
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has taken his fascination and love for space to the next level. The actor has now bought a land on the far side of the moon, in a region called the Mare Muscoviense, or the Sea of Muscovy.
What makes this even more special is the fact that even though this part of the moon is on the blind side from the earth (popularly misnamed the “dark side of the moon”), Sushant’s love for his country probed him further to attain this particular piece of land. The Sea of Muscovy is shaped in the same manner as India appears on the map, in the exact same place if the surface of the Earth were to be replicated on the moon.
Sushant is elated about owning his first property. He said, “I would like to believe that the different ways we answer questions ‘are’ the answers to those questions. So the variations in the way we punctuate the narratives; the nuance, would create the different versions of reality in future. My mother used to tell me that my life will be the story that I will tell myself. I am just punctuating a nuance right now and already am, over the moon!"
Sushant’s name has become synonymous with science and technology, vis-a-vis space exploration. One look at his social media activity gives us a sneak peek into his curious mind and the many nuanced perspectives it holds on outer space. Interestingly, these academic conversations on his public profiles are rarely one-sided. Sushant loves to respond to the fans who can match him on a wide range of topics ranging from science, technology, space exploration, mindfulness, to continental philosophy.
It’s no secret that the actor is going to star in India’s first ever space film. To help bring honesty and authenticity to his character in Chanda Mama, Sushant attended a gruelling training camp at NASA involving neutral buoyancy, spacewalk drills, moonwalks, and zero gravity. While it was a great experience to satiate some of the curiosities that have bugged him since he was a kid, it doesn’t end there. Sushant owns one of the world’s most advanced civilian telescopes— the Meade 14” LX600—through which he attains a closer connection with the stars and enjoys exploring the universe in a way that the naked eye cannot.
Now we understand why he has decided to enable another 100 kids this year to visit the US Space & Rocket Centre.
Sushant's body of knowledge and the commitment that he brings to the cause has received plaudits from the world over, including the team at US Space & Rocket Centre and NASA. This initiative by Sushant also makes him the first Bollywood actor to own a pirate of land on the moon. Before this Shahrukh Khan had been gifted a land on the moon by a fan.
Also Watch
-
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The World of India's 'Addicted' Gamers: Is it Really a Mental Disorder?
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- Wayne Rooney Set to Finalise Major League Soccer Move: Source
- When Donald Trump's Joke on Cristiano Ronaldo Fell Flat
- Priyanka Chopra Just Confirmed Her Relationship With Nick Jonas in This Instagram Post