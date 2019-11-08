Moothon Twitter Review: Fans Call the Film Nivin Pauly's Career Best

Geetu Mohandas' Moothon featuring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora and Melissa Raju Thomas hit theatres on Friday, November 8. The film, which is about a youngster who goes in search of his elder brother, has its Hindi dialogues written by Anurag Kashyap. Moothon is Mohandas' second feature film after the road drama, Liar's Dice.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, has already earned rave reviews. The film was first screened in India as the opening film of the festival of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) in Mumbai.

Soon after the film started being screened across India, a number of fans and Twitter users took to the social media site to share early reviews of Moothon. While some people wrote that perhaps it is “best storylines” they have watched recently, other’s said that the writing “gets solid towards the interval.” A fan also pointed that the film has “stunning camera work and lovely dialect.” Here's what Twitteratis think of the film from early reviews:

#Moothon : 1st haf Interval twist — Muhammad Adhil (@urstrulyadhil) November 8, 2019

#Moothon : Engaging first half with Geetu getting the tone right. Nivin and rest of the cast are impressive. Interval block Good so far. — Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) November 8, 2019

#moothon starts in #lakshadweep with some stunning camera work and lovely dialect combining both Tamil and Malayalam. — Unbiased Movie Reviews (@bijupeter) November 8, 2019

#Moothon Interval:Slow but class making from @GeethuMohandas Career best performance from @NivinOfficial as bhai. His rough look & performance stands tall. The boy who acted as 'Mulla' is excellent.And also excellent visuals, both Lakshadweep & dark visuals from Bombay. — Snehasallapam (SS) (@SSTweeps) November 8, 2019

#Moothon There are some pace issues in the second half, but the bold theme, gripping narration and excellent performances from the cast makes it a very good watch @NivinOfficial delivers his best performance till date who is brilliant here in both the shades of the character pic.twitter.com/O4hA2kqSAf — Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) November 8, 2019

@NivinOfficial Career Best Loading #Moothon Excellent Reports for First Half ! — Nivin Pauly Fans Club (@NivinPaulyNfc) November 8, 2019

#Moothon first half : The boy is superb. Writing gets solid towards the interval. The crucial reveal in the interval opens up many intriguing things! Now hoping for the 2nd half to flow seamlessly. #Mulla pic.twitter.com/ouchJZo76S — |TrendingTalks™| (@Trending_Hypers) November 8, 2019

#Moothon one of the best storyline which I watched recently! Such a wonderful narrating N screenplay @NivinOfficial enjoyed your character "Akbar" very much it's really a satisfying flim #nivinpauly #Moothon — abiramshankar kumaravelu (@abiramshankar) November 8, 2019

In an earlier interaction with The Hindu, Nivin Pauly the protagonist of the film, had revealed that playing the character of Akbar in the film was an intense role both physically and intellectually.

Nivin Pauly, who got his breakthrough in films with the 2012 Thattathin Marayathu, has acted in movies Neram, 1983, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana as well as the political satire Sakhavu, Lucifer and Pulimurugan.

