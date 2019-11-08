Take the pledge to vote

Moothon Twitter Review: Fans Call the Film Nivin Pauly's Career Best

Geetu Mohandas' Moothon featuring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora and Melissa Raju Thomas hit theatres on Friday and fans have already declared it a hit.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 8, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
Moothon Twitter Review: Fans Call the Film Nivin Pauly's Career Best
Geetu Mohandas' Moothon featuring Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora and Melissa Raju Thomas hit theatres on Friday, November 8. The film, which is about a youngster who goes in search of his elder brother, has its Hindi dialogues written by Anurag Kashyap. Moothon is Mohandas' second feature film after the road drama, Liar's Dice.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, has already earned rave reviews. The film was first screened in India as the opening film of the festival of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) in Mumbai.

Soon after the film started being screened across India, a number of fans and Twitter users took to the social media site to share early reviews of Moothon. While some people wrote that perhaps it is “best storylines” they have watched recently, other’s said that the writing “gets solid towards the interval.” A fan also pointed that the film has “stunning camera work and lovely dialect.” Here's what Twitteratis think of the film from early reviews:

In an earlier interaction with The Hindu, Nivin Pauly the protagonist of the film, had revealed that playing the character of Akbar in the film was an intense role both physically and intellectually.

Nivin Pauly, who got his breakthrough in films with the 2012 Thattathin Marayathu, has acted in movies Neram, 1983, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana as well as the political satire Sakhavu, Lucifer and Pulimurugan.

