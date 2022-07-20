Moradabad Court Issues Warrant Against Amisha Patel in 2017 Cheating Case

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)of Moradabad has issued a non-bailable warrant against Amisha Patel. The warrant has been issued instead of repeated summons by the court for Patel. As per the warrant, the Gadar actress has to appear in the Moradabad court on August 20. The court case against Amisha is five years old. The case was registered by an event organisation company, Dream Vision, in 2017.

Pawan Kumar, who runs the event management company Dream Vision, accused Amisha Patel of not refunding Rs 11 lakh. As per the complainant Pawan, Amisha was asked to dance at a wedding to be held in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Amisha Patel asked for the advance sum of Rs.11 lakh to which Pawan agreed. Later on, during the wedding event, Amisha reached Delhi and asked for Rs. 2 lakh more to reach the destination. Pawan Kumar refused to do so. With this refusal, the actress returned without informing.

