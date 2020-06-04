More Actors Speak Out Against Glee Star Lea Michele After Co-star Accuses Her of Racism

A number of actors, who worked with Glee star Lea Michele, have accused her of mistreatment and appalling behaviour.

Michele found herself at the centre of a storm on Twitter after her Glee co-star Samantha Marie called her out for her creating a toxic environment on the sets.

Ware, who accused the actor of "traumatic microaggressions" on the hit series, was responding to Michele's Twitter post supporting the Black Lives Matter movement amid the protests over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody in Minnepolis.





LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA

— SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

On Wednesday, the actor issued an apology after meal-kit company HelloFresh dropped her as its brand ambassador.















But now, more actors have come forward with their stories of mistreatment at the hands of Michele.



Another Glee star Heather Morris posted a statement on Twitter, saying that she had an "unpleasant" experience of working with Michele.

"Let me be very clear, Hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for that hate to be spread to anyone else.



"With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so; for Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out." Community star Yvette Nicole Brown, who worked with Michele on ABC's The Mayor, also shared her experience in a post on Twitter. Responding to Ware's tweet, Brown said, "I felt every one of those capital letters. Every person on a set matters. Every person on a set deserves respect. And it is the responsibility of every series regular to make every person who visits their home feel welcome. This dismissive attitude is what's wrong in Hollywood and the world."



I felt every one of those capital letters. ✊🏾 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 2, 2020



Actor Amber Riley, who featured as a series regular on Glee, said during a discussion on Instagram that many women have similar stories to share about Michele.

"In my inbox, there are a lot of Black actors and actresses telling me their stories and letting me know they have dealt with the same things on set, being terrorised by the white girls that are the leads of the show," Riley said.



In her apology on Wednesday, Michele said even though she does not remember making the specific remarks that Ware says she made, she regrets her actions.

"What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused," she said.

The 33-year-old, who is currently expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Zandy Reich, said will keep working to be a better person so that she can be a "real role model for my child".

"I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience," she added.

