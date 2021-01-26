More Dreamy Pics from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Wedding Festivities

New pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Mehendi function have emerged online. The couple tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in Alibaug on January 24. Just like their wedding, their Mehendi outfits were also pristine white. Natasha opted for a white lehenga, while Varun complemented her in a matching kurta-pajama set with a jacket over it.

The couple reportedly had a no-phone policy at their wedding. So, Varun Dhawan is making up by sharing stunning pictures from their wedding festivities on his Instagram account. On Monday, the newlywed actor first posted a picture from his Haldi ceremony. Later in the day, Varun shared dreamy moments from his and Natasha Dalal's mehndi ceremony.

Several of Varun’s industry colleagues, including Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma, congratulated him and Natasha on social media. Karan Johar, who launched Varun Dhawan with his 2012 directorial Student of the Year, penned an emotional note to Varun.