Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

'More Power to You,' Bollywood Celebs Speak Out in Support of Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anubhav Sinha, actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Sonakshi Sinha were among those who lauded Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 2:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'More Power to You,' Bollywood Celebs Speak Out in Support of Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit
Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Anubhav Sinha, actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Sonakshi Sinha were among those who lauded Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU.

Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU Tuesday night to stand in solidarity with the students who were subjected to violence on Sunday has met with both applause and criticism. While many have dismissed it as a publicity stunt for her upcoming release, some members of the film fraternity have lauded the move, saying that they were proud of the actress.

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha, Deepika's Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey, actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Nimrat Kaur were among those who lauded Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU. Deepika, who was in Delhi to promote her film Chhapaak, due for release on January 10, visited the University and met the student union president Aishe Ghosh, who was beaten up in Sunday's attack. Photos and videos of Deepika standing in solidarity with the protesting students have gone viral ever since.

The visit led to Twitter being divided over Deepika's stance on the issue. #BoycottChhapak and #ISupportDeepika both began trending on Twitter.

Here are tweets from members of the film fraternity who spoke up in support of Deepika.

Besides retweeting those who spoke in support of Deepika, Anurag Kashyap also changed his Twitter profile picture to that of the actress meeting Aishe in JNU.

Actor Prakash Raj shared an artwork featuring Deepika's bold onscreen roles, and the bravery she's shown in real life.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram