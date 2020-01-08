'More Power to You,' Bollywood Celebs Speak Out in Support of Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit

Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU Tuesday night to stand in solidarity with the students who were subjected to violence on Sunday has met with both applause and criticism. While many have dismissed it as a publicity stunt for her upcoming release, some members of the film fraternity have lauded the move, saying that they were proud of the actress.

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha, Deepika's Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey, actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Nimrat Kaur were among those who lauded Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU. Deepika, who was in Delhi to promote her film Chhapaak, due for release on January 10, visited the University and met the student union president Aishe Ghosh, who was beaten up in Sunday's attack. Photos and videos of Deepika standing in solidarity with the protesting students have gone viral ever since.

The visit led to Twitter being divided over Deepika's stance on the issue. #BoycottChhapak and #ISupportDeepika both began trending on Twitter.

Here are tweets from members of the film fraternity who spoke up in support of Deepika.

Leading from the front, the tallest #DeepikaPadukone. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 8, 2020

Deepika’s stand is going to make a lot of young people question their parents, their peers and their government. Hopefully they’ll go out and educate themselves. And not parrot everything authority tells them. She’s a true hero. — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) January 8, 2020

As producer today @deepikapadukone would’ve been standing in the preview theatres in Mumbai waiting to hear praise being showered on her maiden production. She instead chose to stand in solidarity with #JNUstudents knowing fully well the ramifications of her actions. #RESPECT — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) January 7, 2020

Besides retweeting those who spoke in support of Deepika, Anurag Kashyap also changed his Twitter profile picture to that of the actress meeting Aishe in JNU.

Thank you @deepikapadukone for giving this movement a mainstream narrative. For using your position to choose the correct path. It always comes to the women and yes, they do deliver! Big love sister! #WeAreWithJNU #noplaceforfascism — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) January 7, 2020

No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can't sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 8, 2020

Actor Prakash Raj shared an artwork featuring Deepika's bold onscreen roles, and the bravery she's shown in real life.

Thank you @deepikapadukone ... thank you for being a true INDIAN .. pic.twitter.com/eHiYNCXA1R — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 7, 2020

I have been saying so. Women are stronger beings. RESPECT @deepikapadukone — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) January 7, 2020

More power to you @deepikapadukone 🙏🏻 Can’t wait to watch #Chappak tonight. United we stand 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 8, 2020

