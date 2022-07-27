More Than 800 VFX Artistes Created the World of Vikrant Rona; Kichcha Sudeep Calls It 'Learning Experience'

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ is slated for a release this Friday. Touted to be one of the biggest 3D experiences in Indian cinema, the action adventure fantasy extravaganza is set about half a century ago and revolves around a remote village in the middle of a tropical rainforest, which starts witnessing a series of unexplainable events that they attribute to the supernatural.

To stay true to its era and execute the genre impeccably, we have learnt the makers of the film brought together the best VFX artistes, and in order to perfect the scenes, the makers engaged in meticulous planning and rehashed many scenes over and again. In fact, the visual spectacle has used more than 800 VFX artistes to create the world of Vikrant Rona in 3D.

Talking about the same, Sudeep says, “The use of VFX is incredible. It was more of a learning experience for me. The visuals are very appealing and fans will enjoy watching the film”.

Director Anup Bhandari adds, “The scale of the film is very big and there were a lot of parallax shots in the film that were tailor made for 3D. It is an experience that I am confident people will really enjoy”.

The film will release in multiple languages, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan presenting its Hindi version. Talking about collaborating with Hindi films actors Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays the female lead in Vikrant Rona, Sudeep, at a recent event held in Mumbai, said, “If Hindi films weren’t doing well, why would we collaborate with Hindi makers and actors? Why would we call Jacqueline and not cast a South actress in our film? Right now, Salman sir is doing a prime role in Hyderabad. He is flying to and fro between Mumbai and Hyderabad. All of us are secure. Films should keep happening [between us]. It’s a beautiful thing to work and exchange ideas and endorse each other’s films. It’s a beautiful atmosphere that we have between our industries.”

Vikrant Rona is releasing worldwide in 3D on July 28, 2022. Apart from Salman Khan Films, it is also presented by Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India. The film, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, is co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. It will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. ​

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here