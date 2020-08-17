More than a Million Joined Sushant Singh Rajput's Global Prayer Meet, Informs Sister Kirti

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti called for "global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation" marking the two month death anniversary of the actor. In an Instagram post, Shweta had urged everyone to come together and join the family for "#GlobalPrayers4SSR" on August 15 at 10 am.

On Independence Day, the hashtag "Global Prayers 4 SSR" became one of the top trends on micro-blogging site Twitter with over 100k tweets in an hour. Now, in a new Instagram post, Shweta informed that more than a million had joined in for the prayer meet. "‪More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It’s a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered," she captioned the post followed by hashtags, "Global Prayers 4 SSR, CBI For SSR, God is with us and Justice For Sushant."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Aug 16, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

Meanwhile, on Sunday, she also shared a throwback video in which Sushant's sisters are joyous about the fact that the late actor is playing Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his 2016 biopic.

The video, shot on a mobile camera, shows Sushant and his sisters lazing about in bed, pulling his leg and having a hearty laugh. "My brother has become Mahendra Singh Dhoni," the sisters say, teasing Sushant about bagging the biggest role of his career. They also talk about how proud they are of their brother.

"We had joy, we had fun! We had seasons in the sun, But the smile and the song, Like the seasons have all gone. How I wish we were all together again...#Youwillstayinourheartsforever #comeback," Shweta posted on her verified Instagram account along with the video.

The video comes after former India captain Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. Everyone including his family, film colleagues and fans are demanding a CBI inquiry into his death case.