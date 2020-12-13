Morena Baccarin, Ben McKenzie Expecting Second Child

Los Angeles: “Gotham” co-stars Morena Baccarin and Ben McKenzie are set to welcome their second child together. The couple, who were paired opposite each other on the Fox series as Dr Leslie Thompkins and commissioner James Gordon, are already parents to four-year-old daughter Frances.

Baccarin, also known for “Deadpool” films and political thriller television series “Homeland”, shared the news on “The Talk” show. “What we now call date night is really honestly being able to take a walk outside together, but it heightens anxiety in the kids because we’re around all the time, so when we take a little time to ourselves, they’re like, ‘Where are you going?’ “Ben very cleverly found a way to get them involved and asked Frances to get him ready for the date. I don’t think he was expecting blue nail polish and bracelets and everything, but I think it looks good on him,” she said.

When the hosts of “The Talk” asked how the date went, Baccarin, 41, stood up to show off her baby bump and quipped, “I think that date was pretty successful!” Baccarin and McKenzie, 42, met in 2014 on the set of “Gotham”, which ended last year after five seasons. They tied the knot at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in New York City in 2017, one year after Frances was born.

Baccarin also has seven-year-old son, Julian, with former husband, director Austin Chick.