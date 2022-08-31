Morfydd Clark: I'm a Massive Lord of The Rings Fan, I Hope the Show Gives People Joy | Exclusive

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fans excited about many things, especially the mightiest and fairest immortal elf, Galadriel. Welsh actress Morfydd Clark plays the younger version of Galadriel, played by Australian actress Cate Blanchet in the original trilogy on the big screen. Clark describes the iconic character as “fiery and hopeful, who is haunted by the death of her brother, she’s on a quest for vengeance.”

The upcoming Amazon Original series is set thousands of years ahead of The Lord of the Rings. Ahead of the series’ release, Clark and her co-star Charlie Vickers, who plays Hallbrand, talk about the audience’s reaction so far and their expectations from the show.

Morfydd, you have taken on a character immortalized by Cate Blanchet on the big screen, what kind of reaction have you received so far?

Morfydd: I’m a massive Lord of the Rings fan and a fantasy fan. I’m always hungry for more. Every time I finish a fantasy show, I’m like, what next? And I feel that that’s the kind of like reaction I have been greeted with, which has been great. Once the show is out, I really just hope it brings people joy. I have had so much fun and imagination given to me from Tolkein, from the films, the stage and listening to the audio books. I just really hope I can give a bit of that back. I just want people to enjoy it and have fun.

What has it been like, entering and exiting this vast fantasy land?

Charlie Vickers: It’s such a a vast and incredible world. Coming into the show which already has a massive fan following all over the world meant that it was like a dream come true. So stepping back into the real world was a bit like coming away from this amazing dream where we were all involved in this incredible project.

Morfydd: And that we were in New Zealand meant that it really felt like a fantasy.

Charlie Vickers: It was such a massive part of all our lives for so long. Throughout the pandemic, it was I think nearly two years that we’re out there. We worked on this all behind closed doors, and it was so intense and such an incredible experience. And now it’s all coming out to the rest of the world.

How is your connection to each other in the show?

Charlie Vickers: I can speak from Paul’s perspective – we meet him when he’s made a decision with his life to start afresh, to almost start a new life. His path crosses with Galadriel. And inadvertently, she doesn’t realize this, but she sort of begins to pull him back towards the thing he’s trying to leave behind.

Morfydd, what does playing Galadriel mean to you?

I still can’t believe that I’ve had the opportunity to play someone like Galadriel. And also, I just don’t feel that I will be the last incarnation of Galadriel either. This is the reason why we keep coming back to Tolkien because it’s just endlessly fascinating. And I feel really lucky to be exploring her at this time where she’s incredibly wise, knowledgeable, thousands of years old by this point, but still nowhere near the age that she is in the books that we’re all familiar with. So exploring that was really interesting. The idea of what her immortality means to her there, because it’s a long time before she goes back to the undying mountains.

This series has been mounted on a huge scale with multiple seasons. How overwhelming is it to be part of such a massive project as an actor?

Charlie: It is overwhelming. You should think about people’s expectations because it’s such a beloved world, but then you can’t get too bogged down thinking about people’s expectations because you can’t control that. Every single person that we worked with put so much love into it. I guess you just have to hope that the end product will show that.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here