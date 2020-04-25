Morgan Freeman's Powerful Video About Hope Amid Covid-19 Crisis Leaves Twitter Emotional

We can always count on Morgan Freeman for his voice of wisdom. The legendary actor, whose inspirational words and wise sayings have served as the guiding light for many, has shared a powerful message on social media, thanking people for showing "tremendous courage and risking their lives to save the lives of others" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Freeman took to his Twitter to share a moving and a must-watch video about "what is going on in the world today" after many of his followers asked him to share his thoughts on the pandemic.

"The world is going through one of the most difficult times I've ever seen,” he began in the two-minute clip. “We're scared for our lives, people are fearful about their finances and to make it worse, we're going through this in isolation. Staying away from our loved ones is incredibly hard."

But Freeman wants people to remain hopeful and embrace every act of kindness around them.

"My friend Nelson Mandela once said, 'What counts in life is not the fact that we have lived, it is what difference we have made to the lives of others.' Even in this time of crisis, people are rising up and offering help.

Many of you have messaged me asking to hear my thoughts on what is going on in the world today... pic.twitter.com/nAaHWMh9DN — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) April 24, 2020

“In this time of instability and fear, remember to cherish the good you see around you,” Freeman continued. "Social distancing is not stopping us from coming together. Although it is becoming increasingly difficult, please continue to stay home. As we work to find our new normal, help each other stay strong and hopeful. It’s the most powerful way to make differences in the lives of others. As Mandela said, that’s what really counts in life."

Freeman's followers were truly touched by his words of wisdom, with many giving shout-out to his calming, influential voice for making this world a better place.

One user wrote, "It always has a good and calming effect to hear from God. Especially in a difficult situation like this. Thank You, Morgan." (sic)

Another commented, "Thank you for producing such a warm, inspiring video."

There's always that soul touching effect, much love❤️ for u — Another Man... (@jamyjay02) April 24, 2020

Oh Morgan Freeman, your voice makes this world a better place — Tellitlikeitis (@tissue4an_issue) April 24, 2020

It always has a good and calming effect to hear from God



Especially in a difficult situation like this



Thank You

Morgan pic.twitter.com/uRVMgVCbw1 — Allan Wrestle 🌍🇩🇰🇬🇱🇫🇴🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@Allan_Wrestle) April 24, 2020

I didn't realize how much I've been holding back until I watched this. I had a much needed cry, the good kind. When my parents died it was horrific but I learned there IS triumph in every tragedy, there is good beyond the unimaginable you just have to find it. Thank you. ❤🙏 — I am who I am. (@livelife1964) April 24, 2020