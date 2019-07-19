Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Morning and Noon Shows of Amala Paul’s Aadai Cancelled, Fans Disappointed

As per reports, the film hasn’t hit the theatres due to the non-receipt of the KDM. A source close to the film said that the Aadai team is trying to resolve the issue.

Poornima Murali | News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
Morning and Noon Shows of Amala Paul's Aadai Cancelled, Fans Disappointed
Amala Paul has done something that most mainstream actors of Indian cinema do not dare to do. In the recently released teaser to her upcoming film Aadai, Amala Paul can be seen baring it all to project the plight of an apparent rape victim.
Loading...

The much-anticipated film Aadai featuring Amala Paul has not yet hit the screens as the first and noon shows have been cancelled due to financial issues. The publicity team of the film is hoping for the proper theatrical release later in the day.

As per reports, the film hasn't hit the theatres due to the non-receipt of the KDM. A source close to the film said that the Aadai team is trying to resolve the issue.

Aadai, directed by Rathna Kumar, created a buzz after its first teaser was released. The makers have promoted the film as one of the bravest roles done by the lead Amala so far in her career.

Those who booked tickets for the first show and the noon show have been offered an alternate show or refund. Fans certainly are disappointed as the wait to watch the film gets longer.

Amala too was waiting for the release as she, in many interviews, said this film is the right platform for a comeback for her and that she rediscovered herself during the shooting. The teaser certainly created ripples with Amala Paul's bold nude scene in the teaser.

Loading...
