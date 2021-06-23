'Most Absurd Thing I Have Ever Heard': Manish Raisinghan On Having A Secret Child With Avika Gor

Actor Manish Raisinghan has reacted to the rumours of him having a “secret child" with his Sasural Simar Ka co-actor Avika Gor. Manish told ETV Times, “This is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard about my friendship with Avika. Why can’t two individuals be good friends? Why do they have to be in a relationship? Also it’s a fact that I am 18 years older than her."

He added, “Avika will always be a close friend. She is in a happy relationship now with Milind Chandwani and it has been more than a year since I got married in June 2020. Sangeita and I laughed about these rumours."

Earlier, Avika in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan refuted the rumours by saying that Manish is of her father’s age. “He’s 18 years older than me, by the way. When I saw how he keeps the child within him alive, it is a big thing to learn. Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I’m like ‘yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (he’s almost my father’s age),” she said.

Last year, Avika confessed her love for MTV Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani. We often get to see Milind appearing on her Instagram timeline. Meanwhile, Manish tied the nuptial knot with Sangeita Chauhaan in June 2020.

