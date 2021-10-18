'Most Eligible Bachelor' Having Decent Run at Box Office. Will it Release on OTT Soon?

Bommarilu Bhaskar’s directorial “Most Eligible Bachelor" starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles was released in theatres on October 15. The rom-com has received a decent start at the box office with a 70% return in two days. According to a source, the makers of the film have decided to give the film an OTT release too, but not immediately.

Reports say that just four weeks after the film’s theatrical release, it might be released on Telugu OTT platform Aha Video from November 12. It was also revealed that Aha Video had already bagged the post-theatrical digital streaming rights of the film. Meanwhile, an official announcement is awaited from the makers regarding the OTT release.

However, speaking at a thanks meet event in Vizag on Sunday, producer Allu Aravind said, “The movie won’t be premiering on OTT in the immediate future. The team has not yet decided to release the film on OTT at least a few months from now. No matter how big the movie is these days, it goes on the OTT within a month. The film is expected to release on OTT after the theatrical run is over.”

Arvind’s idea is to say that the family audiences will move towards theatres. However, with the Covid-19 pandemic far from over, it’d be interesting to see if the family audience steps into the theatres for Akhil on weekdays.

After three consecutive flops, Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor is posting good revenues at the box office. Akhil had pinned a lot of hopes on the film. To stay in the top league of young actors in the industry, Akhil desperately needed a hit movie at the box office.

Besides Akhil and Pooja, the film features Eesha Rebba, Sudigali Sudhir, Aamani, and Getup Seenu in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.