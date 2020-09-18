Most Eligible Bachelor: Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni Resume Shooting in Hyderabad

Pooja Hegde recently jetted off to Hyderabad from Mumbai to commence work on her next film. The actress has resumed shooting for the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Most Eligible Bachelor.

Pooja took to social media to share pictures from the sets. She is seen striking a pose with her co-actor Akhil Akkineni in the photo. In the caption, Pooja expressed her joy of getting back to sets after a long time. She also mentioned that all necessary safety precautions against Covid-19 are taken by the team while shooting the scenes.

The actress looks pretty and chic dressed in denim dungarees over a white tee. She tied her hair in two ponytails and sealed the look with a pair of sneakers. On the other hand, Akhil looked dapper and gentleman-like in a crisp shirt and trousers paired with leather shoes.

She wrote, “The only two people on set not social distancing in an attempt to shoot a romantic-comedy in corona times! Life moves on and it feels great. Ps: I promise we are the only ones without a mask on otherwise you wouldn’t recognise us in the film”

The 29-year-old actress also treated fans with a behind-the-scenes picture posing with the crew of Most Eligible Bachelor. Sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “The band’s back together... #glamsquad #mosteligiblebachelor”

Most Eligible Bachelor is written and directed by Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. The film is slated for release on Pongal in January 2021.

Pooja Hegde last’s film was the blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo headlined by Allu Arjun. Pooja will next be seen in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam. She is paired opposite Prabhas in the romantic drama written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The shooting was adjourned due to the coronavirus induced lockdown and will reportedly resume soon.

Pooja has been roped in to play the female protagonist in the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.