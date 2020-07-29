Most Eligible Bachelor's New Poster Shows Pooja Hegde Teasing Akhil Akkineni

The poster of Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor is out. The makers have also announced the release date of the film.

Both the lead actors shared the poster for Most Eligible Bachelor. The poster shows Akhil sitting on a sofa, working on a laptop, while Pooja is sitting behind him and teasing him with her leg. Akhil wrote in the caption that the poster was a glimpse into their "quarantine life."

The Allu Aravind-presented romance saga will release on Pongal next year. Earlier, the makers had planned to release the film in October 2020, coinciding with Dusshera. Since the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, the makers have postponed the release.

Written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor is produced under the banner of GA 2 Pictures. Bhaskar is returning to Telugu cinema after a gap of seven years.

The music for the film is being composed by Gopi Sundar. Akhil made his debut with a cameo role in Manam (2014). His first lead role was in the 2015 film Akhil. He went on to act in films such as Hello and Mr Majnu.