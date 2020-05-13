MOVIES

Most People Knew Rishi Kapoor As Hot-blooded Punjabi But He Had Other Side Too: Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about the untimely demise of Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and said that she still can't register the news of his death.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
Evergreen Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise at the age of 67 came as a shock to the entire country. The actor had passed away after a prolonged battle with leukemia. Actor Taapsee Pannu, who had worked with him in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed film Mulk and her debut Hindi film Chashme Badoor, opened up about his loss, saying that she still could not believe the news.

"Most know him as a hot-blooded Punjabi man, which he was. But you have to spend time with him to know the other side. I had the fortune in Mulk. His compliments sounded like he's scolding you, but that's how it is. I could connect with it. It's a feeling of disbelief, maybe when I don't see him at industry parties eventually it will seep in, but right now it hasn't. I didn't see it coming.

"He messaged me for Thappad, it's unbelievable right now that he's gone. I'm lucky to have sat down and talked to him beyond films, he's a brilliant storyteller. And I will always cherish those memories," she told India Today.

The actress, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, was applauded for her performance in the socially relevant film tackling domestic violence. She was asked in the interview if she would react the same way her character Amrita does in the film. She said, "Amrita is too white a character, I'm very grey. She's very patient. I wouldn't have waited for three days, I would have walked out that very day."

Taapsee will be next seen in Haseen Dilruba with Vikrant Massey. She also has Rashmi Rocket and Loop Lapeta in the pipeline.

