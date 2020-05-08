Most Watched Indian TV Shows: Uttar Ramayan Maintains Its Position In TRP List

After Ramayan, its follow-up Uttar Ramayan has become the most watched show on TV, as per the latest Broadcast Audience Research Channel (BARC) TRP ratings.

BARC has released the viewing pattern of the Indian audiences in between April 25 and May 1, and it says that DD National's Uttar Ramayan is holding the top position in terms of TRPs. It’s followed by BR Chopra's Mahabharat on DD Bharti.

Besides Uttar Ramayan and Mahabharat, Dangal's Baba Aiso Var Dhundo is at the number three spot on most watched shows on TV. The cast of Baba Aiso Var Dhundo includes popular names like-- Vikrant Massey, Juhi Aslam, Darshan Kumar, Shailesh Datar, Tanvi Thakkar, Ashita Dhawan Gulabani, Reshmi Ghosh, Shailesh Gulabani, Priya Bathija, Raj Singh, Aditi Tailang and Shalini Sahuta among others.

It is followed by Dangal's Mahima Shanidevi Ki at the number fourth spot in the list of top five programmes of the week.

At number five is Dangal's Ramayan.

As per the details divulged by BARC, it can be concluded that this week it was multiple mythological shows which kept the audiences glued to the TV sets.

