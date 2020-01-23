Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

'Mostly Sane' Prajakta Koli Elated to Work with Michelle Obama

Creators will sit down with Michelle to open up about their learning. The discussion will be shot in February, and the YouTube Originals series will debut in March.

IANS

Updated:January 23, 2020, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Mostly Sane' Prajakta Koli Elated to Work with Michelle Obama
Creators will sit down with Michelle to open up about their learning. The discussion will be shot in February, and the YouTube Originals series will debut in March.

Internet sensation Prajakta Koli has collaborated with Michelle Obama on the Creators For Change series. For Prajakta, working with the former US first lady was an amazing experience.

The first installment is "Creators For Change With Michelle Obama: Girls' Education". According to director Joanna Forscher, creators will sit down with Michelle to open up about their learning. The discussion will be shot in February, and the YouTube Originals series will debut in March.

The creators include YouTube stars Liza Koshy (Liza on Demand), Koli (MostlySane) and Thembe Mahlaba (Pap Culture). The first episode tracks the experiences of adolescent girls in Vietnam, India, and Namibia overcoming adversity to pursue their education, reports deadline.com.

"I am so proud to be a 'Creators For Change' ambassador two years in a row. Last year, we did a powerful project against Hate Speech that we screened at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and this year we have come together again to work on a YouTube Originals docu-Series about girls education with Michelle Obama," Prajakta said.

"The fact that I get to do this with amazing creators like Lizza Koshy and Thembe Mahlaba is just that much more amazing! While shooting these docu-series, all three of us met with some amazing girls around the world doing great things with the education that they got. Lizza shot in Vietnam, Thembe in Namibia and I met with the amazing girls of the Prerna Girls school in Lucknow, India. The experience was beautiful. And the fact that all of us believe in the same things makes this project impactful. Mrs. Obama has always been very vocal about how passionate she is about girls' education. And the fact that I get to be a part of this project with her makes me immensely happy," she added.

Forscher said: "The creators of the installment will sit down with Obama, and just talking about everything that they learned. The planned interaction will be a bit of a guided, structured conversation. All the installments will provide information for those who want to take action for change surrounding the issue presented."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram