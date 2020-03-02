Mother Ayesha Shares Photo of Baby Tiger Shroff on His 30th Birthday, Sister Krishna Posts Throwback Picture

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff celebrates his 30th birthday today. On the occasion, while mother Ayesha posted a heartwarming birthday post, sister Krishna shared a throwback picture of the duo.

Praising Tiger, Ayesha shared an adorable picture of the actor as a toddler and captioned it as, "Happiest birthday to my Tiger. You are the best song a mother could be blessed with."



Krishna shared a candid picture of two, where she is intently looking at his brother.



Tiger is known to be extremely close his family. In a recent interview, he had shared how buying a house for his mother had always been a wish and a 'small way of giving something back', for all his parents have done for him.

"My mother (Ayesha Shroff) always wanted a house in her name, so I bought this for her... Dad (Jackie) too. My dreams are her dreams, and I am focused on my work, being successful in my career and sustaining it. She is my motivation, my inspiration. I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure," he had said.

The War actor is also known to be an 'over-protective' brother for sister Krishna and had earlier that he is the kind who just wants to "wrap his sister in a blanket."

The birthday boy will next be seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, releasing on March 6. 2020. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Chunkey Pandey among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

