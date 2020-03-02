English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Mother Ayesha Shares Photo of Baby Tiger Shroff on His 30th Birthday, Sister Krishna Posts Throwback Picture

Ayesha Shroff posted a throwback picture of Tiger as a baby on her Instagram, calling him the 'best son a mother' could ask for. Sister Krishna too shared an adorable candid of the two as toddlers.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 2, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff celebrates his 30th birthday today. On the occasion, while mother Ayesha posted a heartwarming birthday post, sister Krishna shared a throwback picture of the duo.

Praising Tiger, Ayesha shared an adorable picture of the actor as a toddler and captioned it as, "Happiest birthday to my Tiger. You are the best song a mother could be blessed with."



Krishna shared a candid picture of two, where she is intently looking at his brother.

WhatsApp Image 2020-03-02 at 10.32.02 AM

Tiger is known to be extremely close his family. In a recent interview, he had shared how buying a house for his mother had always been a wish and a 'small way of giving something back', for all his parents have done for him.

"My mother (Ayesha Shroff) always wanted a house in her name, so I bought this for her... Dad (Jackie) too. My dreams are her dreams, and I am focused on my work, being successful in my career and sustaining it. She is my motivation, my inspiration. I push myself so hard to make her happy, proud and secure," he had said.

The War actor is also known to be an 'over-protective' brother for sister Krishna and had earlier that he is the kind who just wants to "wrap his sister in a blanket."

The birthday boy will next be seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, releasing on March 6. 2020. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Chunkey Pandey among others.

