Mother Defends Priyanka Chopra’s Grammys Dress, Says Actress Has A Beautiful Body

Priyanka Chopra, who was being trolled for her Grammys 2020 dress for the last few days, now has her mother come up in her defense. Madhu Chopra has said that trollers are just anonymous people, who are hiding behind computers, revealed a DNA report.

The report further added that in a recent interaction Madhu Chopra was asked about netizens trolling Priyanka's attire, to which she said that she is glad it happened to The Sky Is Pink actor as it made her stronger.

"She lives on her own terms as long as she's not harming anybody. It's her body and she has a beautiful one too," the report further quoted her as saying.

Madhu Chopra also revealed that Priyanka had showed her the dress before wearing it to the Grammys.

"Priyanka showed me the sample before she wore it and I thought it was a little risky, but she was one of the best dressed," she said, adding the bit about trollers before saying, “They don't have joy in their life which is why they think they get attention by saying bad things. I don't give them attention."

Earlier, following Priyanka's appearance at the Grammys in a Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging neckline, designer Wendell Rodricks had written, how "the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba.” The comment has been deleted since then.

