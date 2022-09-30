Mother-Son Duo Bharti Singh and Laksh Get Heartfelt Gift From Fan, Comedian Calls It 'Wonderful'

Comedy queen Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaaw welcomed their little bundle of joy – Laksh – earlier this year. Initially, the celebrity couple was keen on protecting the privacy of their child by not revealing his face but three months later in July, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa unveiled the face of their baby in a Harry Potter-themed photoshoot, leaving fans rejoiced. Now, the comedy queen has shared beautiful fan art featuring her and the baby.

Created by artist Arjun Chaudhari, he painted Bharti Singh as Mata Yashoda and baby Laksh as little Krishna. In the portrait, the actress-comedian keeps her son close in her arms, while the baby is fast asleep. Bharti is draped in a red saree and her look is accentuated with multiple gold ornaments. The little Kanha is seen wrapped in a pink baby scarf with a peacock feather added to his head. As soon as the fan art caught the attention of the comedy queen, she quickly took to Instagram to share it with her online fandom.

In the caption, Bharti also expressed her gratitude to the artist and wrote, “Thank you for such an amazing gift, especially in a form of this wonderful painting.” Take a look at her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

The photo has amassed over 4 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. Not only fans but even celebs including Aly Goni, Archana Puran Singh, Vikas Gupta, and Kishwer Merchant flooded the comment section with love and appreciation. Meanwhile, fans hailed the portrait as ‘beautiful’, ‘lovely’, and ‘adorable.’

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Earlier this year, after the baby’s delivery, Bharti took a short maternity break but resumed working soon. Later, in an interview, she also expressed her desire to become a mother again and told E-Times, “I also want a sister for my son Gola, but since I underwent a C-section, I will have to wait for a year or two. But, I know Gola has to have a sibling. Harsh (Limbachiyaa) and I want a second child in the future.”

