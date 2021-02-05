Mother Supports Devoleena, Navya Naveli Wishes Abhishek Bachchan

The world of entertainment saw many developments today. From Bigg Boss 14 to Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday, celebrities kept posting on social media. Here’s a detailed report of all that happened in showbiz today.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Devoleena Bannerjee's mother has shared a video on the actress' official Instagram account. In the video, her mother Anima Bhattacharjee is heard saying that Devoleena is actually a very cold-headed person, but it seems that Arshi has provoked her. She also asks her not to get affected by people talking about her family and asked her to focus on her game only.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan received an early birthday wish from his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. In a post on her now-public Instagram account, Navya called her mamu her "favourite family member" and her "partner in all crimes".

Salman Khan has reacted to the ongoing farmers' protests in the country. The actor, who was present at Indian Pro Music League in Mumbai, was asked about the farmers who have been protesting demanding the repeal of three Agricultural Laws.

The actor replied, “The right thing should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The noblest thing should be done.”

Shweta Basu Prasad is quite busy with work these days, thanks to multiple web projects. At the same time, she went through an upheaval in her personal life when marriage with Rohit Mittal fell apart just 8 months after the wedding.

A magistrate court in Mumbai has directed the Mumbai police to submit a progress report on the inquiry it had ordered into a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister for posting alleged hateful messages on social media.

