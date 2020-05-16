MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Motherhood Has Its Highs And Lows, Says Sameera Reddy

Motherhood Has Its Highs And Lows, Says Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy, who has two children -- son Hans and newborn daughter Nyra -- took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photograph of herself along with her first born.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Sameera Reddy says she struggled a lot with herself being a new mom and that motherhood has its highs and lows.

Sameera, who has two children -- son Hans and newborn daughter Nyra -- took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback photograph of herself along with her first born.

"I always say being positive comes from working on being positive Hans turns 5 this month! This throwback picture reminds me how I struggled a lot with myself being a new mom and he was really amazing even as a lil golu baby," she wrote alongside the image.

She added: "I'm so proud he has grown into such a beautiful boy #motherhood has its highs and lows and it can really show you how strong you are capable of being Amy strength and energy today comes from my learning and for that I am grateful."

Sameera also shared a video of her son feeding Nyra. She captioned the video: "Sharing is caring moments like these make my heart melt #brotherandsister #moments#motherhood #momlife #naughtynyra#happyhans #mybabies."

The actress, who has worked in films like Race, Musafir and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015 and welcomed Nyra in July last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading