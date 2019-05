Mother's Day 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Special Tribute to Mums in Music Video

... when the video and song MAA is released in a couple of days .. remember to put on your head phones, switch off the lights, get to be alone with your thoughts and .. pic.twitter.com/onYrT1qGRB — Amitabh4u.com (@ImJasbir) May 9, 2019

In the lead up to the International Mother's Day, Amitabh Bachchan has released a special music video titled Maa that features a section that he himself has lent vocals to. Bachchan took to Twitter and announced the online release of the track by writing, "Tomorrow on Mother's Day a small tribute under Shoojit Sircar's creation, Anuj Garg's music, his son's voice, lyrics by Puneet Sharma .. and my voice! (sic). Big B insists his fans listen to the track using head phones, while they switch off the lights and be alone with their thoughts.The song opens with a soulful melody of piano music, as acoustic guitar and sweet vocals by child artist Yajat Garg transport the listeners into a dreamy moment, filled with memories of their mothers. The other half features vocals by Big B and it implies that even though the child may have grow up to be of age, he/she still remains the same for their mother and that the love never diminishes or changes.The video features various still images of women from all walks of life, as they fade over one other with accompanying music. The last image is that of Bachchan's late mother Teji, as the text that reads, "You are still with me, mom. Happy Mother's Day," winds up the beautiful rendition.Listen to Maa here: