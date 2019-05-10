English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mother's Day 2019: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Special Tribute to Mums in Music Video
Amitabh Bachchan has collaborated with Shoojit Sircar and Rising Sun Films for a special music track for Mother's Day.
Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter
Loading...
In the lead up to the International Mother's Day, Amitabh Bachchan has released a special music video titled Maa that features a section that he himself has lent vocals to. Bachchan took to Twitter and announced the online release of the track by writing, "Tomorrow on Mother's Day a small tribute under Shoojit Sircar's creation, Anuj Garg's music, his son's voice, lyrics by Puneet Sharma .. and my voice! (sic). Big B insists his fans listen to the track using head phones, while they switch off the lights and be alone with their thoughts.
The song opens with a soulful melody of piano music, as acoustic guitar and sweet vocals by child artist Yajat Garg transport the listeners into a dreamy moment, filled with memories of their mothers. The other half features vocals by Big B and it implies that even though the child may have grow up to be of age, he/she still remains the same for their mother and that the love never diminishes or changes.
The video features various still images of women from all walks of life, as they fade over one other with accompanying music. The last image is that of Bachchan's late mother Teji, as the text that reads, "You are still with me, mom. Happy Mother's Day," winds up the beautiful rendition.
Listen to Maa here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
... when the video and song MAA is released in a couple of days .. remember to put on your head phones, switch off the lights, get to be alone with your thoughts and .. pic.twitter.com/onYrT1qGRB— Amitabh4u.com (@ImJasbir) May 9, 2019
The song opens with a soulful melody of piano music, as acoustic guitar and sweet vocals by child artist Yajat Garg transport the listeners into a dreamy moment, filled with memories of their mothers. The other half features vocals by Big B and it implies that even though the child may have grow up to be of age, he/she still remains the same for their mother and that the love never diminishes or changes.
The video features various still images of women from all walks of life, as they fade over one other with accompanying music. The last image is that of Bachchan's late mother Teji, as the text that reads, "You are still with me, mom. Happy Mother's Day," winds up the beautiful rendition.
Listen to Maa here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Bride Recreated Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Looks and We Are Impressed
- Angad Bedi Thanks Neha Dhupia for Accepting Him with Imperfections
- Australian Team to Visit WW1 Battlegrounds Ahead of World Cup & Ashes
- This is How Avengers Endgame Won the Indian Box Office Step By Step
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results