Mother's Day 2020: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Share Loving Notes on the Occasion

Mother's Day 2020 is being observed around the world and celebrities from the film industry could not be far behind in wishing the special person in there lives. From Taapsee Pannu to Malaika Arora and from Samantha Akkineni to Allu Arjun and Sara Ali Khan, actors poured in wishes on the merry occasion of Mother's Day.

Let's take a look at how celebrities wished their mothers on the occasion.

Ananya Panday shared special throwback videos on Mother's Day.

Sara Ali Khan shared a picture from the time of her birth.

Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Taapsee pannu shared throwback pics on the occasion to celebrate Mother's Day.

Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun also wished their mothers on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Kangana Ranaut brought forth their artistic sides on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor also posted loving messages for their mothers and mothers-in-law on social media.

Follow @News18Movies for more