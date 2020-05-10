Mother’s Day 2020: Five Bollywood Songs Dedicated to Moms

Bollywood is a teller of emotions. In many of its movies, mothers find an important place in the narrative.







Often portrayed as the driving force of a family, Bollywood has created several memorable songs dedicated to mothers. On this Mother’s Day, here are some of the top melodies that are sure to touch your soul.







Maa (Taare Zameen Par)







The song deals with fear and pain of a little boy who has been forced to stay away from his mother in a boarding school. The lyrics by Prasoon Joshi are touching with an apt rendition by Shankar Mahadevan. The music has been directed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Tu Kitni Achhi Hai (Raja Aur Runk)







A list of Hindi songs about mothers is incompelete without this one. The song is from the 1968 film Raja Aur Runk and has been sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The music is by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

Aisa Kyun Maa (Neerja)







The song that is a part of 2016 biographical film Neerja will move you to tears. The track captures how the protagonist remembers and misses her mother in a situation of distress. The song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and has been written by Prasoon Joshi.





Meri Pyaari Ammi (Secret Superstar)







Sung by Meghna Mishra, the song holds the tone of the movie that is a tale of a girl fighting patriarchy at her home and finds her mother helping her out. Amit Trivedi gave the music and Kausar Munir wrote the beautiful lyrics.





Meri Maa (Yaariyan)







The track by KK is bound to strike a chord with the listeners. The music perfectly portrays the raw emotions of remembering our mothers at both little and huge moments alike. The song has been written by Irshad Kamil and the music direction is by Pritam.

Follow @News18Movies for more