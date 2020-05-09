Mother’s Day 2020: These Bollywood Actresses Played On-Screen Mothers At A Young Age

We celebrate Mother’s Day each year on the second Sunday of May. The day marks and celebrates the contribution of all mothers throughout their life.







Bollywood has also glorified the role of mothers in movies. Be it the famous dialogue “Mere Pass Maa Hai” from the movie Deewar or Jaya Bachchan’s instincts as a mother in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Bollywood knows how to express the emotions of a mom.

On Mother’s Day 2020, Here is a look at some of these actresses:

1. Richa Chadha: The actor has established herself in mainstream Bollywood with movies like Masaan and Gangs of Wasseypur. In the Anurag Kashyap-directorial, Richa plays mother to Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In fact, in an interview to Mid-Day, she mentioned, “I thought my career was over after (Gangs Of) Wasseypur. Post the film's release, it was a struggle to break the image of an older woman”.

2. Nargis Dutt: The actress played the lead role in the Bollywood epic of all time, Mother India. The movie depicts the struggle of a mother who raises two kids single-handedly. Nargis played the role of Radha at just the age of 26.

3. Shefali Shah: Actress Shefali Shah has been majorly cast in motherly roles in most of the films. In the movie Waqt, she played the role of Akshay Kumar’s mother at the age of just 32.

4. Rakhee Gulzar: Considered as one of the ‘greatest on-screen mothers’, Rakhee Gulzar has played a mother in several movies. She has also played mom to one of his contemporary actors Amitabh Bachchan in Kasme Vaade.

5. Supriya Karnik: At the young age of 26, actress Supriya Karnik donned the character of a mother in Subhash Ghai’s 2001 directorial Yaadein. She also played the role of Akshay Kumar’s aunty in the movie Welcome.

