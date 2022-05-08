Mother’s Day 2022: Anushka Sharma Thanks Her Mom, Shilpa Shetty Shares Video of Shamisha-Viaan Applying Makeup On Her

Mother’Day 2022 is here and even though we are thankful every day that God has sent moms to look out for us, everyone tries to make the day extra special for their moms. Like all of us, celebs too are celebrating the day with extra zeal, sharing some unseen pictures with their moms. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Rajkummar Rao- who recently tied the knot- also shared pictures with the moms of their better halves. Now, stars like Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who are mommies themselves, shared their special post for the day.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to share pictures of her mom with her daughter and another with their pet. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Maa ❤️Thank you for watching over me and being such a huge support for me especially in the last year and few months. Your will power and strength is phenomenal and you are so so loved by us all ❤️” See the post here:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of her son Viaan and daughter Shamisha where the two could be seen applying makeup on their mom. She captioned the video as, “Happy Babies Happy Mommy I celebrate being a Mother every Day ♥️✨ An Ode to every Mom/Maa/Mumma/Aai/Amma/Bebe/Maaji/Ammi/Mummy… who works day & night to ensure her kids have the best life possible♥️” See the video here:

Neha Dhupia shared pictures with her kids and wrote, “There ain’t no hood like motherhood… “ We also see a picture of her daughter Mehr with her mother. See the post here:

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture where Inaaya can be seen pulling her cheeks. Check out the cute post here:

Indeed, it is a happy mother’s day. Several other celebs had also given a tribute to their moms on the special day. How are you celebrating Mother’s Day 2022?

